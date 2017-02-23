The toast of the town
Battle of the Bubblies at Steenberg
Winemakers have challenged each other to the ultimate food and sparkling wine-pairing 'duel'
You’ve heard of the Battle of the Bands and, if you’re a war history buff, the Battle of the Bulge. But here’s a battle that will get local foodies excited: the Battle of the Bubblies.
Winemakers John Loubser of Silverthorn Wines and JD Pretorius of Steenberg Vineyards have challenged each other to the ultimate food and sparkling wine-pairing “duel”.
The menu will be prepared by chef Archie Maclean of Catharina’s Restaurant at Steenberg. The four-course menu will be available for only one night — Tuesday, March 28 — and will excite more than just the taste buds.
Dishes include roast duck breast with citrus gnocchi, celeriac purée, celeriac, apple and white bean salad, and rocket pesto jus, paired with Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir MCC, and a rose petal and strawberry consommé with macerated strawberries, Sichuan pepper meringue, plum sorbet, champagne and vanilla foam, served with Silverthorn Genie MCC.
Please login or register to comment.