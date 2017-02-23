Battle of the Bubblies at Steenberg

You’ve heard of the Battle of the Bands and, if you’re a war history buff, the Battle of the Bulge. But here’s a battle that will get local foodies excited: the Battle of the Bubblies.

Winemakers John Loubser of Silverthorn Wines and JD Pretorius of Steenberg Vineyards have challenged each other to the ultimate food and sparkling wine-pairing “duel”.