Oyster Box: A night at the Taj Mahal

If you are in Durban this holiday and looking for a fun way to see in the new year, head to

the Oyster Box’s lavish "A Night at the Taj Mahal" party.

This Indian-themed event will be held in the restaurant’s Grill Room, Pearl Room and Ocean Terrace, and will combine new-age extravagance with the charm and hospitality of yesteryear.

Tuk-tuks will transport guests from the parking lot to the hotel entrance. There will be hookah pipes, flamethrowers and even a henna mehndi lounge, all set against the strains of a live Bollywood band. So kit out in an elegant sari or bejewelled turban, and head to the Oyster Box.

A ticket for the evening is R2,500/person. Reservations can be made by calling (031)514-5000 or e-mailing restaurants@oysterbox.co.za