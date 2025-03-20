Cooking up mystery and magic
From best-selling books to a hit TV series, Sally Andrew’s beloved mystery stories celebrate Karoo cuisine, kindness and small-town life
20 March 2025 - 05:00
If faithful readers of Sally Andrew’s best-selling Tannie Maria mystery series flip to the end of the latest novel before starting the first chapter, they’re not trying to find out whodunit; they’re looking up the luscious recipes Tannie Maria devises while solving the most recent murder in her Klein Karoo town of Ladismith.
Every novel in the four-book series (with a fifth due out next year) includes a cookery section of Tannie Maria recipes. They are so popular that book club members around the world host Tannie Maria feasts, where everyone provides a dish featured in the stories...
