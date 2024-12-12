Books to help you to relax, reflect, recharge or be inspired by
As the year closes, open your mind to these FM recommendations
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Stephen Fry, among his many talents, is also a serious writer. His latest book, Odyssey, is a retelling of Homer’s epic.
Homer is regarded as the founder of Western literature, and his The Iliad and The Odyssey are inevitably on must-read lists. Confession: I’ve tried to read them, but found the language and long-winded flow hard work, and quit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.