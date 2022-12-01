BOOK REVIEW: A welcome, if flawed, critique of ANC billionaires

The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
Out of sight, in the distant platteland, workers’ contributions did not reach their legal destination
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital’s Gambit and the Rise of the Few is a welcome contribution to the huge amount of literature on the issues it deals with.
It delves into relevant debates, dating back to the 1980s, when the crisis-ridden National Party (NP) and white capital made moves towards striking a negotiated settlement with the ANC. It was a big moment, coming after centuries of violent race and class conflicts dating back to the old Cape slave colony of the 17th century. ..
