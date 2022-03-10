Life / Books The elections that shaped SA, from Shaka and Cecil to Cyril Authors use wit and laughter to shine a light on a serious subject B L Premium

The new book Spoilt Ballots lays bare, in the course of a comprehensive history of SA, just how far people will go to get elected, and then stay in power.

The book uses a chronology of SA’s elections as focal points to explain the key issues of the times, and unravel the implications of their outcomes. Richard Steyn did this astutely in his recent book Seven Votes, concentrating on the period just before and just after World War 2, the title referring to the slim parliamentary majority which took SA into war on the side of Britain in 1939...