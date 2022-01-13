BOOK REVIEW: The Master — a king with all the aces
Roger Federer has a claim to be tennis’s Goat — an effort of sheer willpower
13 January 2022 - 05:00
It’s the source of endless debate in pubs: who sits in the pantheon of the greatest-of-all-time sportspeople, or the Goats?
The answers hinge on code preference and the evaluator’s age: older sports lovers punt Ali, Pelé, Blankers-Koen and Bradman; younger fans insist upon Maradona or Messi, Michael Jordan and Kipchoge...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now