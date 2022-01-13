Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: The Master — a king with all the aces Roger Federer has a claim to be tennis’s Goat — an effort of sheer willpower B L Premium

It’s the source of endless debate in pubs: who sits in the pantheon of the greatest-of-all-time sportspeople, or the Goats?

The answers hinge on code preference and the evaluator’s age: older sports lovers punt Ali, Pelé, Blankers-Koen and Bradman; younger fans insist upon Maradona or Messi, Michael Jordan and Kipchoge...