Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: The Power of Geography

To understand our past and where we’re going, we must grapple with geography

02 December 2021 - 05:00 David Gorin

For anyone trying to understand the world, a good place to start would be to look at a map.

Geography is as important to current affairs now as it has ever been. This was underscored in March this year when the Suez Canal was blocked, choking 12% of global trade for a week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.