LITERATURE
How Damon Galgut fulfilled his promise
SA claims its fourth Booker prize, thanks to its ‘rich material’ of contradictions
11 November 2021 - 05:00
After scooping the coveted Booker prize and the £50,000 (R1m) that goes with it for his novel The Promise, Damon Galgut said it had taken him a long time to reach this point "and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn’t be here".
Speaking at the awards ceremony in London, Galgut, 57, said the accolade could just as easily have gone to any of the other talented people on the short list...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now