How Damon Galgut fulfilled his promise SA claims its fourth Booker prize, thanks to its 'rich material' of contradictions

After scooping the coveted Booker prize and the £50,000 (R1m) that goes with it for his novel The Promise, Damon Galgut said it had taken him a long time to reach this point "and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn’t be here".

Speaking at the awards ceremony in London, Galgut, 57, said the accolade could just as easily have gone to any of the other talented people on the short list...