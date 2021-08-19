Life / Books BOOKS: Covid and the unexpected truth of a fragile globe Lewis deciphers what the pandemic says about the quality of today’s leaders BL PREMIUM

Author Michael Lewis specialises in investigating the way things can go wrong, and the stories of problem-solvers.

The Big Short told the story of the 2008 financial crisis, and what sort of rigged incentives created the implosion. Then there was The Fifth Risk, written in 2018 about the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency, which warned that US preparedness against existential risks depended on an engaged leadership (in other words, not Trump)...