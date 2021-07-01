Life / Books FRIENDSHIP: How Covid tests the ties that bind Books that shine a light on friendship and why we’re so anxious today BL PREMIUM

"It’s like he wants to be friends with the whole world," said a fellow dogwalker, as we smiled at my mutt’s wagging tail.

From wolves to dogs, so too for us. Friendliness has been a fundamental ingredient in our evolution. Duke University anthropologist Brian Hare believes that Homo sapiens survived through "prosociality". Amicability was important not only for co-operation, but also as the vital adaptive attribute allowing the species to prosper. This, in turn, facilitated cognitive development, including language. "Friendliness as a trait translates into a winning evolutionary strategy," Hare notes...