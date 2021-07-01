Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Mythbusting economic clichés With a sparkle, a new book looks at the way economies develop — from an African perspective BL PREMIUM

A book on economic history. Gulp. Bound to be a remedy for insomnia, right?

Well, not this one. Prof Johan Fourie, an economic historian and lecturer at Stellenbosch University, hooks you from the get go with Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom — Lessons from 100,000 years of human history...