Defending the indefensible: Malcolm Gladwell's The Bomber Mafia This book takes a clinical look at how two World War 2 US military leaders plotted a new way to wage war: from the sky, with bombs

Malcolm Gladwell has written six brilliant books, and built his personal brand, by extrapolating left-field connections into new ideas and concepts: outliers, influencers and tipping points.

Gladwell, 57, a Canadian journalist who worked at The Washington Post and The New Yorker before becoming a full-time author, has helped make social science cool again...