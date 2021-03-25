Life / Books BOOKS: Prose of a post-Arab spring Middle East These novels provide insights from history, and stir emotions through stories that resonate BL PREMIUM

The Middle East: 17 nations, some oil-rich, many arbitrarily defined, all dense in history and culture, and too many drenched in blood.

The old order was ostensibly smashed by the March 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, triggered by a Tunisian street-seller who self-immolated in desperation at his life. As a symbol of the state of affairs of his country, and the entire region, it shocked the wider world...