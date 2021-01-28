BOOK REVIEW: A look back on Beatlemania
Two new books about The Beatles have David Gorin and Sarah Buitendach’s words flowing out ‘like endless rain into a paper cup’
28 January 2021 - 05:00
In 2019 The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun had been streamed 350-million times on Spotify. That’s no shabby number, given that the streaming service has been going only since 2006.
It also raises the question: will we ever tire of those boys from Liverpool? Who doesn’t find themselves singing along to I Want to Hold Your Hand or doing their own impressive "na na na nas" to Hey Jude?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now