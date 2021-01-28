Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: A look back on Beatlemania Two new books about The Beatles have David Gorin and Sarah Buitendach’s words flowing out ‘like endless rain into a paper cup’ BL PREMIUM

In 2019 The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun had been streamed 350-million times on Spotify. That’s no shabby number, given that the streaming service has been going only since 2006.

It also raises the question: will we ever tire of those boys from Liverpool? Who doesn’t find themselves singing along to I Want to Hold Your Hand or doing their own impressive "na na na nas" to Hey Jude?..