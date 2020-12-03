Life / Books Bookmark these: 10 books for the holidays From history in technicolour to a dystopian wake-up call, David Gorin rounds up his 10 literary picks for the holidays (and beyond) BL PREMIUM

1. A summer for self-mastery

We’ve had to be resilient this year, in ways many of us could never have imagined. And patient, considerate, diligent. What better time to properly understand the origins of Stoicism, how the philosophy still resonates 2,000 years later, and is so appropriate to our situation?..