Books: ’Tis the season to get reading

Szalay is a close observer of human foibles in close, cramped situations — and is imaginatively poignant about our frailty when back on the ground, faced with life’s problems that put the inconveniences of flying into perspective. He highlights the connections between us, prompting the realisation that, despite the melancholic undercurrent of tense travel and the complexities, disappointments and absurdities of human relationships, it’s good to be alive.

To appreciate the ties that bind: The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Bloomsbury, 2019)

In the 1950s, the Conroys purchase a magnificent mansion in suburban Pennsylvania, constructed and ornately furnished by wealthy Dutch tobacco merchants.

The young children, Maeve and Danny, love their "Dutch" home, its nooks, crannies and idiosyncratic décor providing an anchor as their parents drift apart. But their mother is overwhelmed by the home’s grandeur, and leaves one day in what seems an unforgivable abandonment of her children, but which softens in explanation as the story unfolds.

Soon, a stepmother enters their lives. She covets the house as much as she dislikes her stepchildren — and when their father dies, they are cruelly evicted.