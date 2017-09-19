COLLECTIBLE BOOKS: When the Cape was wild and empty

Their gardens were small and ill-kept, as they placed little value on fruit and vegetables. Pumpkins and watermelons the author described as growing almost spontaneously. Some potatoes and cabbages were grown. Apricots and nectarines grew wild.

The farmers looked upon a newly arrived threshing machine "with amazement" as they found "newfangled inventions" "objectionable". Their fathers had lived in barbarity and ignorance and their sons were content to follow the lifestyle of their ancestors.

There were no inns in the Cape interior in those days and travellers rode from farmhouse to farmhouse, of which there were not many. The author said he never met with a cold reception, except when he arrived at an inopportune time. Usually the traveller was greeted with a "good day" or "good night", followed by an invitation to come into the house. The stable was shown to the traveller where his horse would be provided with the fodder the farmer had available.

Supper was a grand meal. Mutton, roasted or boiled, was served with potatoes swimming in sheep-tail fat. But the author did not find it disgusting or unpalatable. White bread, which was often sour, was served. There was a large tureen of rice-milk, boiled with sugar and cinnamon, described as "a savoury mess".

Sometimes a bad sour wine was served or water of dubious quality. But little of either was drunk.

The food was eaten rapidly, and as soon as the tablecloth was removed, the host and guests retired to their featherbeds, which the author found uncomfortable in the warm climate. Each bed was provided with six pillows, also stuffed with feathers.

Then there were the fleas and other vermin to contend with.

The only breakfast a farmer took was a dish of coffee or burnt barley and his pipe. The traveller could ask for bread and butter and perhaps an egg. The first meal was at 11am. It was similar to the supper but not as substantial.

Then it was time to ask for one’s horse and pay "the master of the house", kiss the women of the house — or not, as one chose, and leave. The cost was seldom more than three rix dollars.

The author believed the farmers were large and corpulent because of their meat diet, aggravated by a life of inactivity.

With their pipes in their mouths they could be seen lounging for hours on the front stoep. They seldom worked in the field and never walked if they could ride. As a result their life expectancy was short.

The author was not optimistic about the future economic development of the Cape. It would take many years before the interior would offer any economic prospects, he wrote. Towns would have to be built and settlers would be needed to boost the growth.

"Until then, the interior of the Cape would have to remain what it is, an uncultivated wasteland only able to support a small population."

The book will be auctioned online at www.jellyfishtree.com.