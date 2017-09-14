Life / Books

STRENGTH TO FACE FAILURE

What Happened by Hillary Clinton

Clinton writes about what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes she made and how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss

14 September 2017 - 09:48 Prakash Naidoo

Hillary Rodham Clinton became the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party in 2016.

She went into the elections as a former senator and secretary of state and the clear front-runner against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

But she lost that election, which thrust Trump into the White House in January this year.

What happened?

Clinton attempts to answer this question in a candid account of an election campaign that was marked by sexism, kooky theatrics, Russian interference and "a maddening inattention to serious issues".

Her book What Happened describes what it was like to run against Trump, the mistakes she made and how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss. Eight year earlier she lost the Democratic primary to Barack Obama.

Clinton also touches on the challenges of being a strong woman in public life, the criticism over her voice, age, and body, and how all women in politics confront a double standard whenever they express anger or ambition.

More than just a post mortem of a lost election, What Happened is also a guide on how to pick yourself up and keep going in the face of adversity.

