BOOKS: Insight into the economy
Get South Africa Growing, by Brian Kantor
Unemployment, poverty and a volatile rand suggest that South Africans have been poorly served by the economic choices of our government.
In his book Get South Africa Growing, Brian Kantor, one of SA’s pre-eminent economists, advances spirited arguments for freer markets and less government intervention and regulation of the economy.
But most importantly, it is aimed at the layman and provides a better understanding of how the SA economy works.
Kantor, former head of UCT’s School of Economics and its dean of commerce, offers a review of all the factors that determine a modern economy’s performance.
And Kantor’s strong insights into current affairs and developments in the local political milieu adds to this book’s appeal.
It is a sober review of the challenges facing the SA economy and its policy makers.
