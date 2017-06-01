BOOKS: Insight into the economy

But most importantly, it is aimed at the layman and provides a better understanding of how the SA economy works.

Kantor, former head of UCT’s School of Economics and its dean of commerce, offers a review of all the factors that determine a modern economy’s performance.

And Kantor’s strong insights into current affairs and developments in the local political milieu adds to this book’s appeal.

It is a sober review of the challenges facing the SA economy and its policy makers.