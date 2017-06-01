Life / Books

BOOKS: Insight into the economy

Get South Africa Growing, by Brian Kantor

01 June 2017 - 12:46 Prakash Naidoo

Unemployment, poverty and a volatile rand suggest that South Africans have been poorly served by the economic choices of our government.

In his book Get South Africa Growing, Brian Kantor, one of SA’s pre-eminent economists, advances spirited arguments for freer markets and less government intervention and regulation of the economy.

But most importantly, it is aimed at the layman and provides a better understanding of how the SA economy works.

Kantor, former head of UCT’s School of Economics and its dean of commerce, offers a review of all the factors that determine a modern economy’s performance.

And Kantor’s strong insights into current affairs and developments in the local political milieu adds to this book’s appeal.

It is a sober review of the challenges facing the SA economy and its policy makers.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BOOKS: Insight into the economy
Life / Books
2.
SundanceTV to launch in SA
Life / On The Screen
3.
SA death bowling falters
Life / Sport
4.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Uncanny similarities and stark ...
Life / Art

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.