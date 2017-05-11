BOOKS: Guptas capture your attention

Myburgh explains that people saw the Guptas as "decent and hardworking people" when they started out. Their beginnings were humble, says Myburgh. They sold goods from the boots of their cars at Johannesburg’s Bruma Lake.

"It’s about not only looking at their latest endeavours but their history before that," he explains.

Myburgh says the book is an avenue into the understanding of state capture that he hopes will spark a debate about other well-connected families.

He sees state capture as the attempt by individuals or businesses to get high-profile politicians in their pocket and exert undue influence.

"I wanted to use the family as a focal point. The Guptas aren’t the only ones out there, but it’s a special case because of their connection with Zuma and his family members."

The relationship with Zuma has led to some farcical aspects. After the cabinet reshuffle at the end of March, a Wikipedia article on SA jokingly named Atul Gupta as president. That is telling of the scrutiny around the relationship between the Zumas and the Guptas and public anger over how much influence they exert.

"We stalled publication [until the cabinet reshuffle]. [It] was important for the broader narrative," says Myburgh.

The question, of course, is: what happens to the Guptas after Zuma?

"They must have an escape plan," says Myburgh. "I think they have plans to exit the country. I don’t think that when Zuma goes, the Gupta empire as we know it will continue to operate as it has. Obviously we’ve read and know about their ties with the likes of [former Eskom boss] Brian Molefe, [new finance minister] Malusi Gigaba, other cabinet members and people at state-owned companies," says Myburgh. "But I really do believe that Zuma is at the core."

However, Myburgh’s book suggests that the Guptas’ relationship with government stretches far beyond Zuma. It brings to light again the family’s connections with former President Thabo Mbeki. "They achieved unprecedented success during Zuma’s tenure, but I wanted to show South Africans that the Guptas started reaching out to government way before Zuma came to power."

Myburgh is referring to a group of businesspeople who were part of a council formed under Mbeki. "It was a secret council, but ‘secretive’ was a word they were vehemently opposed to."

Exit plan reports

Mbeki has since lambasted the claim, calling it "fake news". In an open letter to the Mail & Guardian, Mbeki said: "We have said this before, and I reiterate this here, that I have never been ‘close to the Guptas’!"

"It’s been very interesting to see how Mbeki has distanced himself from it," says Myburgh.

There have been indications in the news that the Guptas have plans to exit the country. Reports have ranged from allegations that they have moved their assets to Dubai to their statements that they are selling shares in their companies. Last year they stepped down as directors in some of their businesses.

"It’s a plan I definitely think they’re harbouring," says Myburgh. "They’re probably looking at moving their primary residence and base elsewhere."

Despite the depressing tale of the Republic of Gupta, Myburgh thinks the strong civil society and media in SA is the saving grace separating us from becoming a kleptocracy or a failed state. "I may be naive, but I’m always an optimistic South African," he says.

"We must be vigilant about not getting obsessed with this idea of state capture and just keep the conversation about corruption to the fore."