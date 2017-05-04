Life / Books

BOOKS: Son by Neil Sonnekus

Poignant, moving reading

04 May 2017 - 21:57 Prakash Naidoo

Neil Sonnekus’s debut novel, Son, has just been released, and it is already being hailed as a classic post-apartheid read.

Though funny at times, the book is also achingly poignant and deeply moving. It captures what it means to be a white man in SA, confronting a rapid loss of power while struggling to come to terms with stark sociopolitical change.

Sonnekus’s main character is recent divorcé Len Bezuidenhout, whose quest for sex makes for some of the funniest reading, while his relationship with his puritanical old father is pretty gritty.

Son is a profound journey of compassion and self-understanding, and though it is dark in parts, it carries the colours of a rainbow nation.

