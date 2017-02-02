BOOKS: The Calloways are back

The frenzy of fame and craziness that swirled around McInerney after his Bright Lights, Big City success took its toll. How did he handle it? “Probably not very well... I took advantage of it. I was suddenly welcome everywhere, could meet anybody I wanted to. It created a stereotype of me as a wild nightclub-goer, drug user, model dater, and everybody just assumed I was the character in the book. It was insane.”

Sense of identity

And did it help his career? “No, not necessarily, because it created a lot of resentment in some quarters. Literary people are not supposed to behave like pop stars — they’re supposed to have patches on the elbows of their tweed jackets, smoke pipes and stay home.” He’s rebellious, I muse. “I suppose so ... and that’s why I’m not like Russell at all ... Russell wanted to be a writer but didn’t really feel like he could make it and didn’t want to stake his sense of identity on something he might not succeed at. I mean, it’s sort of a whacky thing to presume to be a novelist, to stake your whole sense of yourself on becoming that. It’s certainly not a safe path, but it’s the only thing I ever wanted to do, since I was 13 or 14.”

McInerney’s SA book tour late last year coincided with an invitation to speak at an international wine conference in Robertson. He has published three nonfiction books on wine, including A Hedonist in the Cellar, and writes a wine column for Town and Country. “Journalism in general is fun for a novelist — it gets you out of your own head and your apartment, really. It’s something I can do when I’m hung over, which is not really the case with my novels.”