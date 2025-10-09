Wild bronzes in the Boland
From fragmented human forms to predators with muscular grace and fierce energy, Dylan Lewis’s sculptures reveal a primal spirit
09 October 2025 - 05:00
Dylan Lewis’s sculpture garden is set on the fringes of Stellenbosch where oversized wildlife sculptures are framed by fynbos and mountain contours.
Predator and prey coexist as lion and impala, though cast in bronze, still exude a sense of movement and energy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.