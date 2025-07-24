Why Tretchikoff is making headlines again
From mass-market prints to multimillion-rand auctions, his art is enjoying a resurgence as collectors pay top prices for originals
Vladimir Tretchikoff, the Russia-born South African painter, was often derided by critics as crass, sentimental and perpetuating cultural stereotypes, but he was once rumoured to have made as much money as Pablo Picasso. Had he been alive today, he would have been even richer.
His 1955 portrait of a Cape Town grocer’s daughter, Lady from the Orient, recently fetched R31.1m on auction in Joburg. The subject, dressed in a gown of green and gold silk, is one of his most recognisable — as are many of his paintings, prints of which sold widely in outlets such as OK Bazaars. When he exhibited in Harrods in London in 1961 — on the ground floor because the shop’s art gallery was too small — it attracted more than 200,000 visitors...
