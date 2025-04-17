Wisden and war
The piece of art on the cover of cricket’s bible is an enduring memory of a great artist
17 April 2025 - 05:00
When the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack appears this month (in hard copy with the paperback to follow in June), a photograph of Harry Brook will grace the cover.
It would have been an easy choice for the editors, who needed to decide on the cover in time for a long print run with tight deadlines. Last October Brook scored 317 against Pakistan in Multan, the first triple-century by an England batsman in 34 years. It also helped England win a Test match that Pakistan should never have lost, having scored 556 runs in the first innings...
