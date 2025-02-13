Beauty on canvas — and on prints
Artworks from Africa and the world on show in Cape Town
13 February 2025 - 05:00
The largest contemporary art fair in Africa opens in Cape Town on February 21 with about 500 artists from 58 countries exhibiting.
The Investec Cape Town Art Fair may leave first-time buyers overwhelmed and in need of help on judging the value of exhibits. Fair director Laura Vincenti says new buyers need to take their time to explore and learn. “Spend a day or even the weekend exploring the fair.”..
