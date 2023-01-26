Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
The differences between rural Zululand and Paris are worlds greater than the 13,000km that separate them. But they've just been bridged in the most unlikely way.
A bench partly made by weavers in the village of Hlabisa — birthplace of Zulu monarch King Misuzulu — has been added to the collection at the French capital's Centre Pompidou...
AFRICAN CRAFT
Big Parisian debut for KZN weavers
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional weaving to the realms of art and design
The differences between rural Zululand and Paris are worlds greater than the 13,000km that separate them. But they’ve just been bridged in the most unlikely way.
A bench partly made by weavers in the village of Hlabisa — birthplace of Zulu monarch King Misuzulu — has been added to the collection at the French capital’s Centre Pompidou...
