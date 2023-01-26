Life / Art

AFRICAN CRAFT

Big Parisian debut for KZN weavers

A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional weaving to the realms of art and design

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Dave Chambers

The differences between rural Zululand and Paris are worlds greater than the 13,000km that separate them. But they’ve just been bridged in the most unlikely way.

A bench partly made by weavers in the village of Hlabisa — birthplace of Zulu monarch King Misuzulu — has been added to the collection at the French capital’s Centre Pompidou...

