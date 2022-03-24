STREET ART: Zoo Lake basketball court gets a facelift
SA is picked as the second country to host a new initiative by cognac brand Hennessy
Zoo Lake, bordering Jan Smuts Avenue in Parkview, Joburg, hasn’t been at its best for some time. Add in an extremely rainy season and the neglect is evident.
The grass around the lake — which was created in 1908, opposite the city’s zoo — cries out for a cut. A carefully positioned giant yellow picture frame offers the perfect photo opportunity of an inactive fountain...
