Art auctions: going, going, gone ... online
Auctions are now a digital occasion — with far more potential buyers
08 July 2021 - 05:00
As you can imagine, Covid has triggered something of a revolution in the world of art auctions, with upsides and downsides.
Most conspicuously, the secondary art market moved rapidly online and not just to shift nonfungible tokens of digital prints, but for serious art too...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now