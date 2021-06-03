DESIGN: Joburg’s streets go chic
The Covid pandemic has the local design community getting creative
03 June 2021 - 05:00
For pandemic-related reasons, the popular Design Joburg cannot take place at the Sandton Convention Centre this year.
Instead, the first Design Joburg Collective will take place from June 3 to 5, fashioned around a 1km radius in the Kramerville precinct...
