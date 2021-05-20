Life / Art The Bag Factory: a different calibre of art The Bag Factory has been brightening the Joburg arts scene for 30 years BL PREMIUM

It might be hard to fathom amid the mire of weeds that rival the California redwoods, the bottomless potholes and apparent total disengagement from mayor Geoff Makhubo, but there is something to feel positive about in SA’s commercial heartland, Joburg.

This glimmer of hope comes by way of the University of Joburg’s Fada Gallery, where a new exhibition entitled The Bag Factory 30 Years: So Far, the Future has just opened. It’s a show which is not only a cultural highpoint of an otherwise limping city, it’s a celebration of Joburg’s bright patches...