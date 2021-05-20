Life / Art ART: Hennessy’s mega-work for Joburg’s women Hennessy’s global artwork campaign has taken off in the City of Gold BL PREMIUM

Over the past decade, the French cognac brand Hennessy has been collaborating with international artists to produce its Very Special Limited Edition range of bottles. Many of the artists chosen come from the grittier creative scene, including, for example, tattoo king Scott Campbell and graffiti artist Futura.

These artists usually design a bottle for the project and, in some cases, paint murals in select cities like New York and Chicago. Joburg is one of the cities chosen for this project — and it has now received its third such mural...