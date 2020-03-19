The rise of SA’s tattoos industry

So the three started a leather shop in Ellis Park called LMQ, selling homemade winklepickers and other subcultural clothing at the stalls of the Market Theatre on the weekends, which earned them enough to relocate their shop to vibrant Rockey Street.

"At that time," Mnqali recalls, "the only guy who had a tattoo shop was one white guy in Pretoria Street. He sounded very British, his name was Lance; he had a motorbike that he parked outside his tattoo shop.

"If you look back, in those days, if you had tattoos you were a really hardcore person, and it wasn’t cheap because they had to import the ink and the machines. We saw this guy and we were fascinated; and we moved to Rockey Street, and across the road happened to be some Hells Angels who used to come and park their bikes there and do some tattoos."

Kevin Brown, then Hells Angels president, gave Mnqali, aged 20 in 1988, and his crew their first ink for free. "He was amazed that these black guys wanted tattoos," says Mnqali.

With their stovepipe pants, 14-hole Docs and leather jackets, "we were the only ones and we said ‘Let’s show our sign’ because we were the founders of the black punk movement, we were anti-rule".

In Brown’s view, apparently, Mnqali’s group had earned their chops by resisting harassment by the apartheid police and by virtue of having formed the city’s first black bike gang too.

Mnqali’s first tattoo was of the head of a tiger on his right shoulder, haloed by the heavy black twisting spikes of the neo-Bornean style popularised by Filipino-American tattoo artist Leo Zulueta — which became almost ubiquitous in the 1990s, as apartheid conservatism died and tattooing took off in a country searching for new identities.

On the job

The craft has a tradition of apprenticeship, but many of the new wave of SA inkers were entirely self-taught, like Tyran Luzzi of Tattoo Crew in Westdene, Joburg.

He was inspired by growing up with biker uncles and a father who were inked in the 1960s. One day in 1996, on his way home from work at a construction site in London, he stopped in at a tattoo parlour — and was sold his first electric-coil tattooing machines, inks, and needles. He soon began practising on his commune mates.