An art exhibition to catch

So spectacularly cast and crafted are artist and jeweller Nic Bladen’s latest botanical sculptures that it’s hard to believe they’re not nature’s work

06 February 2020 - 05:00 Sarah Buitendach
Nic Bladen
Nic Bladen

It’s an easy mistake to think the plants you’re looking at in this snippet are real. So spectacularly cast and crafted are artist and jeweller Nic Bladen’s latest botanical sculptures that it’s hard to believe they’re not nature’s work.

The acclaimed sculptor’s show Proteaceae, on at the Everard Read in Cape Town, is a sight to behold. As the name suggests, the works depict plants from the protea family, fashioned from bronze and white bronze.

This exhibition is as much an ode to beauty as a commentary on the future of our floral kingdoms and world. As WWF SA CEO Morné du Plessis puts it in his introduction to the exhibition: "Proteas are flagbearers for many other species which are under threat. Not only do humans have a significant negative impact on range-restricted species — among which almost all species within the Proteaceae family count — but the indirect impact of a changing climate will be fully realised only over the coming decades."

Proteaceae is on until February 22. everard-read-capetown.co.za

