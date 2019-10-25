ART: Faces of a changing country

1980s

Robert Hodgins

The Triple Gates of Hell was Hodgins’ largest work at the time. In his satirical vein and with his renowned use of colour, Hodgins depicts an ambiguous tableau of evil, using his most characteristic targets — Ubu-esque business moguls and military figures.

Penny Siopis

Patience on a Monument represents colonialism in decline and refers to Africa represented as a figure sitting on a pile of debris representing the detritus of war. The female character "Patience" suggests a black woman indifferent to this chaos, but a figure of strength.

1990s

Sam Nhlengethwa

Steve Biko was the most prominent political figure killed by police under apartheid. With his death as the subject, It Left Him Cold is considered Nhlengethwa’s pivotal collage work. The quiet horror of the scene is emphasised by the monotone palette, unusual for Nhlengethwa.

Judith Mason

The Man Who Sang and the Woman Who Kept Silent details two cases presented before the TRC. Harald Sefola was abducted, tortured and electrocuted in a field near Witbank. Awaiting death he sang Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Phila Ndwandwe was tortured, naked, under police interrogation. Before she was executed she made a pair of panties out of a plastic bag to cover herself. It is to this garment that the blue dress refers.