The William Kentridge retrospective you have to see

The William Kentridge exhibition that is on simultaneously at Cape Town’s Zeitz MOCAA and Norval Foundation, titled Why Should I Hesitate: Putting Drawings to Work and Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture, is not only the biggest survey of his work ever shown in Africa, but the biggest ever, anywhere.

At 64, Kentridge is probably SA’s most famous and highly respected artist, with the kind of international status that none of his contemporaries can claim.

Often, his bigger works are seen around the world before they eventually make their way to SA. Last year’s The Head & The Load, for example, was a huge hybrid performance work including actors, dancers, music and art, commissioned in the UK to commemorate the centenary of World War 1.