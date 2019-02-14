The Investec Cape Town Art Fair has a new international flavour

The CTAF has been making a concerted effort to attract international collectors in addition to serving the SA scene, which remains surprisingly parochial.

But with the increased presence of African art on the world stage — William Kentridge’s The Head & the Load at the Tate Modern last year, for example — and the launch of private art institutions in Cape Town, such as the Norval Foundation and the Zeitz MOCAA, the market is shifting, and the fair is responding.

Apart from the main section, where you’ll find a broader selection of contemporary African art than ever, there are a number of special sections worth a look. These are a few of the highlights …

Tomorrow’s talent today

What’s the next big thing? Talent spotting, getting in while young artists are still affordable, investing in new artists and nurturing the talent of the future is a big part of the fun of art fairs. Fair curator Tumelo Mosaka has given you a head start and assembled a selection of emerging artists from Africa and around the world to showcase in a special section called Tomorrows/Today.