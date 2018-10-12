What to expect at the Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair

"It’s one thing to have artisans who are selling from their store or selling online, but when you create this environment that brings all of them together, and then brings them the right audience, it really does create magic," says Cassandra Twala, now in her second year as SHmC curator.

"It gives and it gives back."

A look at the numbers suggests that this magic has also become a significant part of the craft economy, shaping its possibilities as much as creating a platform for exhibitors to sell their wares. Artlogic, the company that runs SHmC as well as events such as the Joburg Art Fair, makes a conservative estimate that since 2010, R40m has changed hands as a result of the platform the fair creates. It says the average visitor spends R500 at the show, and with 14,500 people expected to visit, that works out to more than R7m in circulation at the fair, over the course of the weekend.