William Kentridge in conversation about art and the creative process

He had the good grace to consider my question and give me a number of pretty good answers. First, he works during the day — the time he has available to answer questions is limited, so he tries to fit in his interviews at odd hours, sometimes late at night. He mentioned that he gets two or three interview requests a week. He can’t possibly do them all, but he does find he can do more of them this way. Second, when doing them alone in his studio on a Sunday night, there are no interruptions and disturbances. He can concentrate, focus on the question and think of answers properly. He added that he thinks there’s a kind of intimacy about the quietly spoken answers coming from an empty studio, even if I wasn’t there in person. He was right.

Kentridge is a big deal — probably the SA artist who is the biggest deal of them all. His status and stature is unprecedented. Irma Stern and Pierneef get good prices when they’re auctioned overseas now, but in their lifetimes they had nothing like the international presence he has. Someone suggested maybe Tretchikoff, but he didn’t have the gravitas, despite the undeniable way he made his way into a kind of international cultural consciousness.

The result is that Kentridge is hugely in demand, so there’s a paradoxical situation in which Kentridge interviews are quite common, but quite rare. And as an artist, he is prolific; he seems never to stop working. There are a few occasions when he mentions how he feels overcommitted at times and that he’s stretched too thin. In the last interview in the book, in 2015, on a Sunday in Amsterdam, he says: "There are lists of 40 things to do before I go away at the end of the week, which may be 16 drawings and two interviews and three of those other things, and it becomes too manic at a certain point."

He talks about slowing down to read and think. "It does not mean I’m going to stop working, but I’m not going to work like that."

I’m not sure if he managed to reform his schedule as he intended in 2016, but it was clear by the time I got to interview him last year that he was both busy and still indulging interviews. What this book brings into focus is how seriously he takes this part of his work.

In 2012 he gave a series of prestigious lectures, The Norton Lectures, at Harvard University. In one of the conversations he and Hirson have around that time, Kentridge reflects on what his "basic activity" has become. With all the journalists’ interviews, public conversations and lectures he does, he contemplates what it means for him to spend so much time on these peripheral activities.

"Does it say to me, in fact, the one thing you need to do is to get to your basic activity, charcoal drawings and animated films, and plumb that history further, these other routes are a distraction, get back into that?" he wonders. "Or, if you are going to do things that involve talking in public, what sort of work is that going to become?"