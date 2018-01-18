Life / Art

ART: Exhibition by Chloe Townsend

18 January 2018 - 07:26 Sarah Buitendach

Do you hate those people who are good at everything they put their hand to? Well, prepare to really dislike Chloe Townsend then.

The owner of local luxury handbag label Missibaba has turned her talents to fine art, and the result is just as impressive.

Townsend’s exhibition, The Magic Cat, opened at the bijoux Voorkamer Gallery in the Cape Town City Bowl last Saturday. The cacophony of still lifes and interior and botanical scenes she has produced is bold and colourful.

www.thevoorkamergallery.com

