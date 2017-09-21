ART: Looking at men and women from both sides

About Lonely Nights, the title of a past exhibition, for example, he says: "Loneliness is such a taboo — you can’t really confess to somebody, ‘I’m lonely’. And it’s the same with masculinity now … the complexities of it, and how it’s changing with the new generation of kids … sometimes I write stuff that I forget will end up in public. [But] it becomes a life’s-purpose thing, to help others instead of containing it within myself. So I’m happy to share almost everything."

For Khoza, social media seems to be changing things for the better. "It’s exciting, because you can be your true self instead of trying to hide and be something," he says. "It’s the same with clothes: we wear a certain type of clothes to hide ourselves or to perform a certain way. Or to perform gender itself. Things are changing — with social media and being connected online, people see that it’s not just the one way of life … parents start to accept a bit, or sometimes not: they worry about society, instead of you as a child. But I think the more you express it, and as they see you being yourself — and doing well being yourself — the more they accept it."

This has been a good year for the Absa L’Atelier, judging by the quality of the finalists. The works of Bolouri and Khoza alone give some indication of the range of media on show. The fact that gender comes to the fore in the works of both shows that it is still a hugely pressing and painful subject.

What is particularly exciting, now that the L’Atelier finalists are being drawn from 10 African states, is that the competition becomes a lively entry point for engaging with our neighbours about the issues that concern them, and how these are the same or different to ours; how culture varies (or doesn’t — as Ghanaian finalist Bright Ackwerh says: "Pop culture is our culture now"); and the extent to which social media is likely to affect all of this.

It really feels as if we’re living on the same continent.