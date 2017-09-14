Showcasing Franschhoek’s talent

Last year, the Franschhoek Wine Valley launched Art Franschhoek, at which visitors could take in the fine art collections in the valley. So successful was the venture that this year Art Franschhoek will again "open its doors" to visitors, with the village’s many galleries and resident artists showcasing their finest works. The event also includes curated artist walkabouts.

Pride of place goes to the Everard Read Gallery, which will be exhibiting major works by some of SA’s finest contemporary artists.

Ebony/Curated will host four solo exhibitions in its two galleries, including a major retrospective landscape exhibition of the works of the late SA master Erik Laubscher.

Not to be outdone, the La Motte Museum will exhibit 104 artworks and the personal memorabilia of Jacob Hendrik Pierneef.

The Holden Manz gallery, in the centre of the village, will exhibit works by Donna McKellar as part of her solo show.

Among the walkabouts will be a garden and art tour of the beautiful Leeu Estates.

Art Franschhoek is open to the public and will run from October 26 to November 27.