Greed and fear on show in Jo’burg

“Greed gone mad and fear got bought” is the theme of an exhibition on show in Johannesburg in July. The exhibition draws on the emotions of fear and greed as characteristics of Western-constructed morals that are closely linked to the seven deadly sins. Greed is one of the sins, and fear a driving force behind it.

The Confessional, curated by 2014 Absa L’Atelier winner Liberty Battson, includes works by several previous L’Atelier entrants and finalists.

The inspiration for the exhibition came from a snapshot of South Africans’ most-searched topics on Google over a year. These were then expressed in the context of each artist’s own notion of greed and fear.

The exhibition has returned from its inaugural run at Oudtshoorn’s KKNK arts and culture festival, which took place in April. It was originally conceptualised and aligned to the festival’s overall visual arts curatorial theme of greed and fear.

The Confessional runs at the Absa Gallery in Johannesburg from July 10 to August 4.