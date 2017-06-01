Sue Williamson: memory and identity

The most exciting, however, is that Williamson is the only SA artist selected by Art Basel Unlimited, where she will show her new installation, Messages from the Atlantic Passage — a solo exhibition — in June. The "messages" are traces of soil in thousands of glass bottles which reference historical records of slavery from the 19th century: the name, age, sex, height and country of origin of one enslaved person.

Details of slaves who made the trip across the Atlantic are engraved onto each bottle.

Locally, her retrospective Can’t Remember, Can’t Forget is on at the George Bizos Gallery at the Apartheid Museum until the end of May. The title is drawn from oft-repeated refrains by participants during the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) — when perpetrators would say: "I can’t remember" and victims "I can’t forget."

Video installations

The exhibition covers key moments in Williamson’s career and, in essence, traces a storyline through the past 20 years since the TRC. By creating opportunities for people to tell the stories of their past, she creates space for South Africans to explore the ambiguity, attitudes and silences of our present situation.

"It’s true for a lot of my work that people can say: ‘I’m listening to the information.’ I’m letting the story tell itself. [If you focus on] people’s stories — on details of a specific person — you honour them by memorialising," she says.

This is evident in two new video installations that appear on the exhibition. It’s a Pleasure to Meet You and What is This Thing Called Freedom? crystallise how a younger generation of "born frees" are experiencing SA.

It’s a Pleasure to Meet You documents a conversation between Candice Mama and Siyah Mgoduka, two young adults whose fathers were killed by apartheid assassins. They share similar memories of the silence surrounding their fathers’ deaths and how they slowly uncovered the details, but in Mama’s case her family got to meet Eugene de Kock in a mediated discussion and chose to forgive him. Mgoduka, however, has no interest in forgiving his father’s murderers.