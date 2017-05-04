No Fusion at the David Krut Gallery

During most of 2015/2016, artist Stephen Hobbs did a series of lecture tours in the US. Soon after, he began collaborating with the David Krut Workshop on a series of letterpress prints. These were informed by his residencies at Salt & Cedar in Detroit’s Eastern Market and at the Centre for Contemporary Printmaking in New Haven, Connecticut.
From this has flowed No Fusion, an exhibition that opens at David Krut Projects in Parkwood, Johannesburg, on May 5. The exhibition of letterpress prints, monotypes and sculpture captures Hobbs’s fascination with optical interplay and visual disruption.
A book launch and talk will also take place during the course of the exhibition.
Please login or register to comment.