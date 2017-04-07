Online-only art auction under way

Strauss & Co has a number of top artworks on sale in an online-only auction that is already under way.

Among the pieces on offer are Walter Battiss’s Female (R10,000-R15,000) and Sport (R10,000-R15,000), Robert Hodgins’ Little Priest (R7,000-R10,000) and Miss Priss (R15,000-R20,000), Aida etc (R30,000-R50,000) by William Kentridge, Deborah Bell and Hodgins, and Christo Coetzee’s Black Profile (R18,000-R24,000).

The auction closes on Sunday, April 9. Artworks can be viewed at www.straussart.co.za.