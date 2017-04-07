Life / Art

Bid and buy

Online-only art auction under way

07 April 2017 - 11:03 AM Prakash Naidoo
Christo Coetzee’s Black Profile,R18,000-R24,000
Christo Coetzee’s Black Profile,R18,000-R24,000

Strauss & Co has a number of top artworks on sale in an online-only auction that is already under way.

Among the pieces on offer are Walter Battiss’s Female (R10,000-R15,000) and Sport (R10,000-R15,000), Robert Hodgins’ Little Priest (R7,000-R10,000) and Miss Priss (R15,000-R20,000), Aida etc (R30,000-R50,000) by William Kentridge, Deborah Bell and Hodgins, and Christo Coetzee’s Black Profile (R18,000-R24,000).

The auction closes on Sunday, April 9. Artworks can be viewed at www.straussart.co.za.

Walter Battiss’s Buck and Birds, R10,000-R15,000
Walter Battiss’s Buck and Birds, R10,000-R15,000

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ahmed Kathrada: the man behind the giant
Life / Books
2.
Variety is the spice of Zanzibari music
Life / Music
3.
Opportunity knocks for Proteas
Life / Sport
4.
AB De Villiers strikes up a new partnership
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.