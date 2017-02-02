Life / Art

A new state of art

A painting a day at the Stevenson

02 February 2017 - 07:07 AM Prakash Naidoo
Rory Emmett, Laaitie
Rory Emmett, Laaitie

An unusual exhibition of paintings opens next month that combines the traditional medium of painting with social media, in this case Instagram.

Because the most common way to view pictures on Instagram is sequentially, the exhibition — A Painting Today — is conceived as a slideshow.

Etel Adnan, Untitled
Etel Adnan, Untitled

The exhibition, at the Stevenson gallery in Cape Town, will open on March 6, showing just one work. Each day, a new painting will be added, with 47 works of art on the walls when the exhibition closes on April 22.

The sequence will be determined by such things as the date an artist accepts the invitation, artists’ schedules and logistics, such as stretching, shipping and framing.

The show includes works from artists such as Etel Adnan, Francis Alÿs, Turiya Magadlela, Penny Siopis, Mduduzi Xakaza and Portia Zvavahera.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
A new state of art
Life / Art
2.
BOOKS: The Calloways are back
Life / Books
3.
The 2017 Strauss & Co Auction
Life / Art
4.
Eikendal’s grape harvest begins earlier than usual
Life / Food

Related Articles

Heart for art and service
Life / Books

Live Art 2017: Creativity from the continent
Life / Art

Hitting the right note at the Mozart Festival
Life / Music

Looking south, again
Life / Art

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.