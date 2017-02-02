A new state of art

The exhibition, at the Stevenson gallery in Cape Town, will open on March 6, showing just one work. Each day, a new painting will be added, with 47 works of art on the walls when the exhibition closes on April 22.

The sequence will be determined by such things as the date an artist accepts the invitation, artists’ schedules and logistics, such as stretching, shipping and framing.

The show includes works from artists such as Etel Adnan, Francis Alÿs, Turiya Magadlela, Penny Siopis, Mduduzi Xakaza and Portia Zvavahera.