Looking south, again

26 January 2017 - 22:43 PM Prakash Naidoo
Ângela Ferreira. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ângela Ferreira. Picture: SUPPLIED

South-South is one of the Goodman Gallery’s ongoing curatorial initiatives that considers the connections, and disconnections, of artists working in the global South.

Artwork by Rosana Paulino
Artwork by Rosana Paulino

In the second edition of the South-South series, the Goodman Gallery in Cape Town presents Let Me Begin Again, an exhibition drawing parallels between artists from Cuba, Brazil, SA, Angola, Mozambique and Namibia, and which looks at the afterlife of political revolution. The exhibition runs from January 28-March 4 and includes the works of artists such as Mozambican-born Ângela Ferreira and Brazilian Rosana Paulino.

