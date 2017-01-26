Looking south, again

In the second edition of the South-South series, the Goodman Gallery in Cape Town presents Let Me Begin Again, an exhibition drawing parallels between artists from Cuba, Brazil, SA, Angola, Mozambique and Namibia, and which looks at the afterlife of political revolution. The exhibition runs from January 28-March 4 and includes the works of artists such as Mozambican-born Ângela Ferreira and Brazilian Rosana Paulino.