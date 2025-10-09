sport
Bafana Bafana on course for 2026
Yellow-card calamity makes it more difficult but home-ground advantage could help South Africa to qualify for the next World Cup
09 October 2025 - 05:00
South Africa were in a position to glide through the last two World Cup qualifiers, and comfortably secure a long-awaited slot at next year’s finals, but an act of extraordinary folly now means a nervy conclusion to the campaign.
The docking of three points from South Africa’s tally in African qualifying Group C because they used a player who should have been suspended when they beat Lesotho in March means they must effectively win their last two fixtures over the next few days...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.